Choreo LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMT traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.16. The stock had a trading volume of 631,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.22 and its 200 day moving average is $451.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

