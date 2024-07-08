Choreo LLC Has $23.61 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.28% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $23,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after buying an additional 380,025 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.17. 703,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,654. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

