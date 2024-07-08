Choreo LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 180,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

