Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,356 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $27,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 324,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. 187,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,383. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

