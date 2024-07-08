Choreo LLC Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.