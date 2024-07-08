Choreo LLC Buys 452 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after acquiring an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.