Choreo LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. 517,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.13. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

