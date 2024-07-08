Choreo LLC Acquires 758 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobam lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 4,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $488.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The firm has a market cap of $449.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

