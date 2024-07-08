Choreo LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $29,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. 2,858,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average is $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

