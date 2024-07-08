Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 996,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $157,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.15. 3,394,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,582. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.