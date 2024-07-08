Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:FUN opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $57.68.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

