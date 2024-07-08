CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.
CD Private Equity Fund III Stock Performance
About CD Private Equity Fund III
CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.
