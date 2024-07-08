CashBackPro (CBP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.31 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $29.31 million and approximately $105,142.42 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.30794108 USD and is down -14.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $193,000.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

