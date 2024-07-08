Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Trimmed by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 939,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,752. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

