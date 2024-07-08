Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 52,724 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,300,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,845,292.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.36. 931,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 683,637 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after buying an additional 392,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after buying an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 776,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after buying an additional 39,279 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

