Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires £171.92 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £171.92 ($217.46).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capita alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Tim Weller bought 1,217 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £170.38 ($215.51).

Capita Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 14.72 ($0.19) on Monday. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.70 ($0.38). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The stock has a market cap of £248.78 million, a PE ratio of -150.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPI

Capita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.