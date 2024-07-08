Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires £171.92 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £171.92 ($217.46).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Tim Weller bought 1,217 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £170.38 ($215.51).
Capita Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 14.72 ($0.19) on Monday. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.70 ($0.38). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The stock has a market cap of £248.78 million, a PE ratio of -150.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Capita Company Profile
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
