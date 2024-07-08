Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.04

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.95.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.