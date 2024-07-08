Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$42.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.11.

ATZ stock opened at C$39.14 on Friday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

