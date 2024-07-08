Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BYRN opened at $10.19 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.68 million, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYRN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byrna Technologies news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $98,609.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,502 shares of company stock valued at $292,019 over the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Articles

