BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after buying an additional 188,415 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,441. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

