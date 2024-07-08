Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.87. 323,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,375. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
