Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT at $23.56

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several research firms recently commented on PYCR. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $12.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 38.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 1,864,020 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,242,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.