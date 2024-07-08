Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$20.07

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.07.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
