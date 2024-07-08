Brokerages Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA began coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in H World Group by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,689,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 382,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. H World Group has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

