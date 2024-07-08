Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Target Price at $3.66

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.66.

DADA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America lowered Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $2,920,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 430,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $396.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $342.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

