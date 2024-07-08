Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) PT at $136.75

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

NYSE:ARE opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

