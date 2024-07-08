Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.82. Approximately 1,639,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,617,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

