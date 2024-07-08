BNP Paribas Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,916,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,594,000 after purchasing an additional 575,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,784,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,115,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,571,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

