BNP Paribas Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.