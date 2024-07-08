BNP Paribas Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.70.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.