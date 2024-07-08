BNP Paribas Takes $172,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DHR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,932,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

