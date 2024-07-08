BNP Paribas Purchases New Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $43.78. 449,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $102,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,019.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

