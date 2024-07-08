BNP Paribas Purchases New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 212,333 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,017.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.14. 2,836,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

