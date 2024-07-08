BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,000. Visa accounts for 2.2% of BNP Paribas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of V traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.36. 7,986,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.24 and a 200 day moving average of $273.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.