BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,535,000. Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.76. 11,735,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,543,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

