BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 46,703,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,334,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

