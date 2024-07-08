BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mastercard by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.49. 2,220,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $417.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

