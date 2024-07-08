BNP Paribas Invests $82,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

