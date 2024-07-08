BNP Paribas Invests $244,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.98. 1,091,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,368. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $145.36.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

