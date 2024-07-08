BNP Paribas Buys Shares of 9,872 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,908. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.01 and its 200-day moving average is $284.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,118 shares of company stock valued at $68,528,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

