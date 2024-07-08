BNP Paribas Acquires Shares of 22,027 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.38. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.