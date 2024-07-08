BNP Paribas Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after purchasing an additional 106,250 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. 4,208,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.