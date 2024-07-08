Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.35

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 348072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,313,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,763.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 218,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 206,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 167,441 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

