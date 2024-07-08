BitShares Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $121,923.77 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000637 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,312,086 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

