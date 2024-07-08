Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 3,194 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 131,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,226. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

