Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

