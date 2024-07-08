Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
HireQuest Stock Performance
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 million. Research analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HireQuest Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $46,811.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,053,092 shares in the company, valued at $37,980,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,413 shares of company stock valued at $203,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.96% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HireQuest
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.