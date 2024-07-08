Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.13%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after buying an additional 502,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $56,293,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 721,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
