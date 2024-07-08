Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 148,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

