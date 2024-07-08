Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.19 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.
